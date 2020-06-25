I WOULD like to pay tribute to the many volunteers living around green areas of the city including the Little Knavesmire, Millennium Bridge and Nun Ings in my own ward.
They have been out every day fighting to stay on top of the deluge of littering that has accompanied the easing of lockdown measures. Without their efforts we would be swamped.
It is a sorry state of affairs that they are so needed: these were once paid roles and yet demand has never been so great.
If only more of those who have clearly been enjoying our green spaces were so community minded.
Please: use the bins or take your litter home!
Cllr Jonny Crawshaw
Labour, Micklegate Ward
Wentworth Road, York
