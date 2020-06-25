IS the City of York Council trying to encourage every mindless lout with a spray-can into the city ( The Press, June 24)?

Putting up “Don’t be a tosser" placards might cause a titter among the council bright-sparks who dreamt this slogan up, but its puerile nature speaks a lot about the mentality of those supposedly running things at council HQ.

We need more and bigger waste-bins around the city and more regular emptying of them.

The council’s paint-remover operatives are going to be kept busy.

Geoff Robb,

Hunters Close,

Dunnington, York

 