IS the City of York Council trying to encourage every mindless lout with a spray-can into the city ( The Press, June 24)?
Putting up “Don’t be a tosser" placards might cause a titter among the council bright-sparks who dreamt this slogan up, but its puerile nature speaks a lot about the mentality of those supposedly running things at council HQ.
We need more and bigger waste-bins around the city and more regular emptying of them.
The council’s paint-remover operatives are going to be kept busy.
Geoff Robb,
Hunters Close,
Dunnington, York
