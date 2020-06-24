POLICE are investigating a racist incident at a car park in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an incident that happened at Conyngham Hall car park in Knaresborough at about midday on Sunday (June 21) and involved a Polish family in a black BMW 5 series estate and an older couple in a Silver BMW 3 series.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "A verbal altercation occurred over a parking space, when racist comments were made towards the Polish family. Later after the incident the victim's car, a black BMW 5 series, had also been damaged.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for information about comments made by any of the parties involved and anyone who may have witnessed the damage caused to the vehicle in the hours following the incident."

The suspects are described as a white man, 177cm tall, of thin build and grey hair. He was wearing a blue polo shirt and grey shorts and a white woman, shorter and stocky, wearing a pink, blue and white vest top with a large flower motif on the front.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Andrew MUIR PC194 You can also email andrew.muir@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200105218.