TWO men have been arrested after a fight with weapons in a York residential street.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at around 6pm on Sunday June 21 in Evelyn Crescent in Clifton when a group of men in their twenties with what police are descibing as 'bladed articles', were seen chasing after some other people.
Two men have been arrested in relation to the incident and they have been bailed pending further enquiries.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for information about the men involved and the items they were carrying
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Neel Seth. You can also email Neel.seth@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
