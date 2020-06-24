TWO teenagers have been rescued from the River Ouse near York today.
Station Manager Bob Hoskins, of North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, said crews had been on the Ouse today giving safety advice to young people swimming in the river in the hot weather.
He said that whilst at Beningbrough, upstream of York, they spotted two teenagers struggling in the water and had to perform a rescue.
"We are experiencing some extremely hot weather this week in York and many young people are being drawn to the river," he said.
"The water is still very cold and can cause cold water shock. There are many hidden dangers under the water. Ensure you know where safety equipment is."
