THERE have now been no coronavirus (Covid-19) related deaths recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust for four days.
The latest figures from NHS England confirm that the total number of deaths within the trust remains at 214, meaning the last death was recorded in Saturday's figures.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
The latest figures show that there have been a further eight deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 51 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,435.
Patients were aged between 48 and 96 years old. All patients had known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.