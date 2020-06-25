A BUILDING merchants has helped local businesses and home-improvers with its “one-stop shop” of essential supplies during the lockdown period.

MKM, based on the Showfield Lane Industrial Estate, Malton, has remained open for the majority of the last three months, helping to keep the supply chain going across Ryedale and beyond.

Director Peter Russell has been in charge of the Malton branch since it opened 21 years ago.

He said: “MKM plays a vital part in the supply chain and it is important to keep that going, especially at times like this.”

The firm is now back to full staff, employing more than 20 people, all from the local area.

“Our aim is to offer a quality services to all our customers,” he said.

“We are lucky to live in such a wonderful part of the country and I think more and more people are appreciating that.”

Peter said with many employees now working at home, MKM had seen an increased interest in people wanting to improve their surroundings.

“A lot have been sat at home for the last couple of months and realised their kitchens need updating or they could do with a new bathroom,” he said.

“We have a fantastic new kitchen and bathroom showroom with expert advice on offer.”

Peter said local businesses were more important than ever as Ryedale emerged from the lockdown.

“We have been helping people to get through it and we will continue to help them out of it,” he added.

