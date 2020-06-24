THOR’S tipi bar is to return to a York hotel's gardens next month - with a range of measures to keep customers safe.

SOL AST will open in the Principal York Hotel grounds on Friday July 10.

Organisers say a larger, ‘socially distant’ layout will be in operation, with a brand-new table service system.

"You’ll be able to pre-order and pre-pay using a mobile phone, reducing the contact and offering service from the comfort of your chair," said bar co-founder Maria Farrugia.

"Walk-ins will be welcomed, but you’ll also be able to book in groups, making customers feel more at ease when visiting the bar and also giving them the guarantee they will have a space when they arrive."

She said free hand sanitiser would also be offered and there would be an enhanced cleaning protocol.

"We’re an outdoor venue, which means we’re already low risk and that will give reassurances to all our customers," she added.

Hotel general manager Tracy Harrison said she was delighted SOL AST would be returning for a second year. "Last year it was wonderful to see so many of our residents, locals and tourists passing by enjoy what SOL AST had to offer."