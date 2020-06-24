THE family of a well-known bowls player in York, who sadly passed away earlier this month, have paid tribute to him.

David Benjamin Harrison passed away on June 8, peacefully at his home aged 81.

He spent his working life at Harrisons signs in York and the Co-Op.

David was a keen bowls player for over 50 years, after his father in law introduced him to the sport in the 60s, playing for the Ainsty Bowls Club.

David won all of the individual trophies in the club, was captain and president on numerous occasions and club secretary until it closed its doors in 2002.

He then moved to Bert Keech club and immediately took an active role in the club.

He made his last transfer in the bowls community to Rowntrees club, where he was secretary until last season in 2019.

As well as playing bowls, David wrote reports on the sport for The Press. He was also part of the York Executive committee for 40 years, where he would organise various things such as fixtures, league tables and finances.

David’s son, Paul Harrison, said: “Every bowler in York and possibly Yorkshire and beyond knew my Dad. He loved his sport as much as his family.

“He was such a well-respected member of the community A level headed, very supportive man who never really blew his own trumpet too loud.”

Although he was passionate about bowls, he was also a big Rugby League fan. He had a season ticket at York City Knights and travelled all over the country to watch them.

David leaves behind his wife, Linda, two sons Paul and Nigel and five grandchildren.

His funeral service will be held at York Crematorium on Friday at 3.40pm.