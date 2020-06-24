A YORK landlord says he can't wait to reopen his pub on July 4 - as he only ran it for three days before the lockdown forced it to close.
Terry O'Donnell, landlord of the Victoria in Heslington Road, said:"I arrived at 10am on the Wednesday and closed down at 10.30pm on the Friday."
He said he felt the Government's decision on the reopening of pubs was 'fair,' and said he had already been taking steps to ensure social distancing between customers, for example by removing some tables to create more space between the remaining ones.
"I'll keep the doors open for plenty of fresh air and we have a good beer garden area which I'll make the most of," he added.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment