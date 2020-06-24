A YORK-based schools trust has welcomed its new boss this week.

Helen Winn, will take the reins from Brian Crosby as CEO of the Hope Learning Trust at the end of August.

Helen said: “I am delighted to join the Hope Learning Trust and am thoroughly looking forward to working with the central team, colleagues in the Hope schools, partners and members of the wider Hope community. We have clearly been through a very strange time over the last few months, not only for the education sector, but the country as a whole, but with a great team and Trust Board here at Hope, we definitely have a positive and strong future ahead.

“I am very much looking forward to working more closely with Brian over the next couple of months and will definitely be gleaning as much information from him as possible.”

As The Press reported last week Hope is set to merge with Sentamu Academy Learning Trust, in Hull to form Hope Sentamu Learning Trust.

The new trust will include six secondary, seven primary and two alternative provision academies across York, Hull, Selby and Scarborough.

Hope has ten schools: Manor CE, Vale of York , Barlby High, Graham School, George Pindar School, Poppleton Ousebank Primary, Burton Green Primary, Forest of Galtres Anglican Methodist Primary, Baldersby St James Primary and Skelton Primary.

Originally from the north-east of England, Helen qualified as a teacher after leaving university. Just three years after starting her career in Essex, she became assistant head at a secondary modern, later returning to the north-east for another assistant headship and then a deputy principal role. She moved away from teaching in 2009 to become a consultant in the construction sector, helping firms to bid for new contracts. In 2011, she was approached to do consultancy at Ipswich Academy when it opened. After three years as a consultant, she was appointed as associate principal and relocated to Suffolk in January 2014, before becoming first interim principal and then permanent principal in 2017.

The school, which had long-running problems with achievement and pupils' behaviour, has now been transformed into an academy which provides high-quality education.

Chair of the Hope Learning Trust Board, Mr Tony Myers, said: “Helen has a wealth of leadership and brings with her a clear vision and implementation of child-centred education. She has a focus on practising Christian-based servant leadership, while identifying and communicating strategic issues and direction clearly to the whole community. The trustees and I are very much looking forward to working with her.”

Mr Crosby retires this summer after a 40-year career in teaching. He has led Hope since its inception in 2015.