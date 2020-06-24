THE heatwave could end inn York with thunderstorms, leading to a risk of flooding and lightning damage.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for possible thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.

It said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."

It added that there was a small chance of some communities becoming cut off by flooded roads and of power cuts.

The storms may come after the hottest spell of the year so far, with temperatures in York forecast to soar to 29C, or 84F, today, and 27C tomorrow, amid long sunny periods on both days.

The weekend is set to be much fresher and cooler, with showers.