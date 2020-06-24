TWO brothers, originally, from York have come together for a film showing how artists with Down Syndrome have used art to cope with lockdown life.

Created by freelance filmmaker, Chris Kenward, currently working in Sydney, the film ‘Artists in Lockdown’ explores the life and work of 15 different visual artists, including Chris’ brother David, an award-winning photographer living in Wheldrake.

The film, which was produced by Heart & Sold, a global arts organisation that represents, promotes and supports visual artists with Down Syndrome, examines how each artist has adapted their work during the global Covid-19 pandemic.

It also aims to shine a light on Down Syndrome and inclusivity and show how art can give a voice to those who may not normally be heard.

Chris, who has also recently become a director of Heart & Sold, said: “Coping with lockdown could have been a real challenge for our artists, but we saw instead that it became a time when their creativity shone out – while the world closed down, they escaped into their art.

“We wanted to document this, capturing these extraordinary times on film to show the power of creativity as a means of combating stress and fear.

“On a personal note, it was wonderful to be able to include the footage from back home of my brother David, who has kept busy throughout these months in lockdown – continuing to produce the most amazing photography.”

David, who is the former winner of the Down Syndrome Association’s ‘My Perspective’ competition, said: “I love this film. I am excited to be part of it and very proud of my brother for making it.

“I have enjoyed my daily photo challenges set by my friend Richard, from the Blueberry Academy, in York, where I am part of the art and gardening cooperatives. It made me feel less worried during lockdown. I hope my pictures make people happy.”

To view the film, visit: bit.ly/3hSonwP

Heart & Sold represents more than 20 artists with Down syndrome around the globe, advocating for their right to be included in the art world.