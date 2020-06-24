A TRUST in North Yorkshire has launched a new online campaign to help with fundraising, after the cancellation of events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wilberforce Trust launched its new campaign on Monday called ‘That Syncing Feeling’.

Those who take part are challenged to lip sync to a song of their choice, for between 10 and 60 seconds.

The video should then be uploaded to social media platforms including Instagram with the hashtag ‘#thatsyncingfeeling’.

Those who take part are asked to donate £5 to the trust, which should be followed by nominating another person to produce a lip sync video.

Jane Carter, of The Wilberforce Trust, said: “We are determined that no-one will feel abandoned or alone so we are trusting in the great spirit of Yorkshire to get lip syncing and help us maintain our services.

“During lockdown we have worked hard to keep things as normal as possible for the people we support.”

The Wilberforce Trust looks to give independence to people with sight and hearing impairments.