A GYM boss with an health club in York has branded as “completely illogical” plans to keep indoor gyms and spas closed while other businesses such as pubs reopen as lockdown is eased.

Boris Johnson announced yesterday that a large number of companies in England will be allowed to reopen from July 4, including pubs, hotels, libraries and outdoor leisure facilities – but not indoor gyms and swimming pools.

Mr Johnson told the House of Commons that “difficult judgements” had been made in deciding which firms were able to reopen.

But gym chiefs have criticised the decision and said letting pubs and restaurants reopen while keeping exercise facilities closed could lead to people becoming more at risk of Covid-19.

Glenn Earlam, chief executive of David Lloyd Clubs, which has a health club in Hull Road in York, said it was a “completely illogical” move.

He said: “So what we hear is that pubs and restaurants will be able to reopen, but health and fitness facilities won’t be able to. To us this is bizarre because we are part of the solution.

“If people come to health and fitness facilities it helps boost their immune system, the chief medical officer has regularly said that health and fitness is one of the best things you can do to protect yourself from Covid-19.”

PureGym, one of the UK’s largest operators with more than one million members, and a gym in Stirling Rd at Clifton Moor, said in a statement: “We understand that these decisions are not easy, but it is a strange ‘war on obesity’ that sees pubs and restaurants open before gyms.

“Our facilities are, on average, the size of five or six doubles tennis courts and are exceptionally well ventilated, enabling people to work and exercise safely and securely.”

Mark Sesnan, managing director of GLL, which operates 270 leisure and sports facilities on behalf of local authorities in the UK, told PA he was “flabbergasted” by the announcement.

Mr Sesnan said: “We know that people who have gone into Covid with good health have better outcomes than people who haven’t so we are a bit shocked and amazed that the Government think it’s more important to have pubs open rather than facilities for people to take healthy activities in.

“Speaking as someone who enjoys a pint and a meal myself, I can see the mental health of the nation benefits by getting back to some sort of normality as well, but it surely can’t be a higher priority.

“They need to wake up and smell the coffee, that there’s nothing to be gained by keeping these leisure centres closed.”

After the Prime Minister’s announcement, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden tweeted that the “aspiration” was to reopen gyms by mid-July.

A DCMS spokeswoman said: “We are continuing to work with representatives from the gym and leisure centre sectors on plans for a safe, phased reopening with the ambition for this to happen from mid-July, subject to public health guidance. We need to make sure that plans are comprehensive with all risks minimised.”