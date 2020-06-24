POLICE and firefighters were called to a York bridge early today after a woman was standing on the wrong side of the parapet.
Fire crews from York, Acomb and Huntington went to Ouse Bridge at 5.22am and stood by - with the fire rescue boat in the water as a precautionary measure - whilst police officers attempted to remove the woman from the bridge.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said she was eventually removed from the bridge and left in the care of police officers.
