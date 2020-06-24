A BMW car, face masks and doctor's scrubs were stolen when thieves raided a house in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary that occurred in Harrogate between midnight and 6.45am on Saturday (June 20). A grey BMW 220 D was stolen from a driveway on Westbourne Avenue, after thieves broke into a house to get the keys to cars on the driveway.

The BMW was recovered the same day after it was found crashed and being abandoned near Wetherby. However, a number of items from inside the car were stolen including a child’s car seat, a child’s bicycle seat, Ray-Ban sunglasses, a makeup bag, a first aid kit, a box of brand new face masks and two sets of handmade doctor’s scrubs.

A personalised thermometer was also stolen from a doctor’s bag before the bag was discarded outside the home.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, they are appealing for information about any suspicious people or vehicles seen in the area, and any CCTV or dash-cam or doorbell footage taken in the area at the time of the offence.

"They would also like to hear from anyone who has seen or been offered any of the stolen items for sale under suspicious circumstances."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Elizabeth.Estensen@northyorkshire.pnn.police.ukor call North Yorkshire Police on 101

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200103910 when providing information.