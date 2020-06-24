POLICE have confirmed the identity of a woman's body found in a North Yorkshire town at the weekend.
North Yorkshire Police say the body found in Bedale on Sunday (June 21), is missing 25-year-old woman Zoe Zaremba.
A spokesman for the force said: "Our thoughts are with Zoe’s family and friends at this sad time.
"Police would also like to thank the members of the public who shared the appeal for information and assisted with the searches for Zoe."
Zoe, from Aiskew, had autism and was last seen at 11pm on Saturday, June 13 at her home.
