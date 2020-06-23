A BIKER has died in a crash near York.

North Yorkshire Police said the motorcyclist was involved in a collision with a car on the A166 between Dunnington and Gate Helmsley at about 12.35pm today.

"A blue Honda Jazz and a white KTM Duke motorbike collided," said a spokesperson.

"Police, air ambulance and fire and rescue services attended but very sadly the rider of the motorbike, a man in his sixties, died at the scene due to his injuries. His family have been notified.

"The female passenger of the Honda was cut from the vehicle and taken to York District Hospital with minor injuries. The female driver is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

"Officers are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time, who may have seen either vehicle prior to the incident or the incident itself, to contact them. They would also be interested to hear from anyone who captured dash-cam footage of either vehicle or the collision itself."

The force is urging any witnesses to phone 101, quoting ref 12200106035.