'DYNAMIC and inventive' York businesses will make the most of their situation when restaurants, hotels and attractions are able to reopen from July 4.

Andrew Lowson, director of York BID, said yesterday's announcement - which also included plans to reopen pubs, hairdressers and museums - gives the city's hospitality sector hope.

He said some aspects of the plan need clarification - but welcomed the news, adding: "The relaxing of the one-metre rule will also make a huge difference for the viability of people’s businesses, especially bars and restaurants.

"There are still some grey areas that require further clarification, but York businesses are dynamic and inventive and I am positive they will make the most of the trading conditions.

"We as residents need to be mindful to support them, in a responsible way."

Business and tourism body Make It York also welcomed the news, with managing director Sean Bullick saying it's a "positive step forward" for the city's economy.

He said: "The relaxation of the two-metre social distancing rule will also have a significant impact on the hospitality and leisure industry in York and the announcement is positive news for the reopening of this sector, which is so vital to the city.

“We're continuing to support local businesses as they develop their plans to reopen - ensuring they are promoted effectively via our channels and as a key part of our wider recovery marketing plans.

"Safety is of course our first priority, and we're working closely with City of York Council, York BID and other key partners and businesses across the city to ensure that rigorous safety measures are in place and that York remains a safe place to live, work and visit.

"We are looking forward to warmly welcoming back residents and visitors to explore the city as the plans for safely reopening continue to develop.”

Businesses will be asked to keep a list of customers and their contact details in order to trace them if there are any local outbreaks.

The council has said it will give businesses practical advice and a pack will be produced specifically for the leisure and hospitality sector to help venues reopen.