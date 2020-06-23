A VAN Gogh attraction in the heart of York will reopen on July 4 and continue with an extended run until the end of the year.
Organisers of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, in York St Mary’s, near the Coppergate Centre, say they've been hard at work behind closed doors to restructure the visitor experience in line with social distancing and hygiene measures.
"Prebooking will be essential, to limit any queues and to manage visitor flow through the experience," said a spokesperson.
"Inside, the deckchairs where visitors enjoy immersive 360 degree animated projections of over 200 on Van Gogh’s most famous works, have been spaced according to social distancing guidelines.
"All visitors will be required to wear face masks, with disposable masks available at the admissions desk. Disposable caps will also be used for the Virtual Reality experience – an 11-minute journey through a day in Van Gogh’s life in Arles – with each VR headset fully sanitised after use.
"A larger space on the former church’s mezzanine now hosts the shop, with visitors exiting down the steps into the Coppergate Centre."