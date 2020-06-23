THERE has been one further confirmed case of coronavirus recorded in the York area over the last 24 hours, the first in over two and a half weeks.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that the total number of cases within the City of York Council area is now 463. This is the first case recorded in the area for 18 days.
The North Yorkshire County Council has seen no further recorded cases, as the total remains at 1,350.
The East Riding of Yorkshire Council area has also seen no further cases, remaining at 963.
Experts have stressed that such figures do not mean there is no coronavirus in the York area, as not all patients with the virus have symptoms, and not everyone with symptoms is tested.
Across the UK, there have been 306,210 confirmed cases of coronavirus and sadly 42,927 deaths.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment