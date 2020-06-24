A MAN who told an underage girl he wanted to have sex with her and persuaded her to meet him in York city centre has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Joseph Rhys Aldred, 21, told the teenager to call him Daddy, asked her to send him sexual pictures of herself, sent her a sexual picture of himself and said he wanted to have sex with her, said Paul Abraham, prosecuting.

She felt “weird” about the meeting, but went ahead with it, a court heard.

Aldred kissed her and touched her, but didn’t have sex with her.

Aldred, of Mayfield Drive, York, pleaded guilty to meeting a child after sexual grooming and sexual communication with a child.

His solicitor advocate Graham Parkin said a psychologist had assessed Aldred as having a mental age of 10 with “mild learning disabilities”.

“He is an extremely vulnerable young man,” he said at York Crown Court, sitting in Leeds.

Judge Simon Hickey suspended a two-year prison sentence for two years because of his difficulties and “unusual circumstances”.

“You clearly do present a risk,” he told Aldred.

“It is whether I can control your urges by way of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).”

He made Aldred subject to a 10-year SHPO banning him from contacting or being with underage girls except under certain conditions enabling him to be monitored and supervised, and restricting his use of the internet.

He also ordered Aldred to do a 38-session rehabilitation programme for sex offenders and 30 days’ rehabilitation activities.

Aldred will be on the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

Mr Abraham said the girl did not send pictures of herself as Aldred requested.

The evening of their meeting, her mother realised that instead of being with her friends, the girl had been with Aldred.

After speaking to her daughter, she contacted police.

Aldred told officers he hadn’t wanted anything to happen when he met the girl in January last year.

He regretted sending the sexual picture of himself to the girl.

Mr Parkin told the court that Aldred had not offended since.