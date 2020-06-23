A MAN has been arrested after an indecent exposure in a North Yorkshire town.



North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in Harrogate close to Slingsby Walk along the Stray, near the ginnel through from St Winifred’s Avenue between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Sunday (June 21).

A man has been arrested but enquiries are still ongoing.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for information from any person who witnessed anybody behaving inappropriately in that area around the time of the reported incident.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jon Everitt. You can also email jonathan.everitt@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200104912.