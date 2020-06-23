CAMPSITES and caravan parks in the York area have welcomed the government’s announcement that they can reopen from July 4.
Boris Johnson announced yesterday that people will be able to stay overnight at campsites, as well as in hotels and bed and breakfasts, as long as they are “Covid-secure”, for example by maintaining social distancing.
He added that shared facilities must be kept clean and no more than two households can go away together at a time.
Bob Hill, site warden at York Meadows Caravan and Camping Park in Sheriff Hutton, said: “I am pleased to hear the announcement. It’s wonderful news.
“We will definitely be opening on July 4.
“We thought we would be reopening on July 4 but until you’re told officially you can’t be sure.”
He added: “Our staff are itching to get back to work.”
Jo and Colin Barnes run The Mile Pocklington business, which includes a campsite, farm shop and cafe. They plan to gradually reopen their campsite from July 4.
“It is quite a relief to be honest,” Jo said.
“We won’t reopen showers and toilets straight away. Just pitches for people with their own facilities to start with - so those with caravans and motorhomes. At the end of July we can hopefully offer more.”