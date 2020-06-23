SPECIALIST recruiters forced to close during lockdown has emerged with the offer of new services.

KD Recruitment, in Scarborough, has launched IT, construction and engineering divisions across North and East Yorkshire.

They have previously recruited for office support roles, HR, accountancy and finance, sales and marketing as well as logistics, procurement and supply chain.

Kelly Dunn, founder, said: “We have been working closely with a number of clients over the last few years who have asked if we could support their IT, Construction and Engineering divisions too. I am so happy to announce we can now support them 100 per cent. When lockdown happened, it was a difficult time for everyone. I had to furlough my staff and tried to keep going for the first few weeks. However, as our clients were no longer recruiting due to the pandemic, I had to make the difficult decision to furlough myself and temporarily close the business. It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I knew that it was the best thing to do at that stage.”

KD Recruitment recruits for businesses across the North and East Yorkshire region.