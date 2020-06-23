A GLOBAL hotel chain, who operate a hotel in York city centre, are launching a new programme to give guests a cleaner ans safer stay after the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced yesterday by Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, that the hospitality industry, including hotels, can open again to the public in the UK from July 4.

After the news, Hilton, who have a hotel in Tower Street in the city, will be launching the new ‘Hilton CleanStay’ to keep their customers safe from the coronavirus.

New measures will include room seals to indicate a room has not been entered since being deep cleaned, extra disinfection of high-touch areas such as light switches, a greater focus on contactless check-in via Digital Key and more frequent cleaning of public areas.

Stephen Cassidy, managing director, UK and Ireland, Hilton, said: “We are looking forward to opening our hotels and welcoming back guests.

“We know that expectations will be different, with cleanliness and hygiene more important than ever.

“To ensure our guests have peace of mind and confidence, we will be implementing Hilton CleanStay – an industry-leading programme which will give guests an even cleaner and safer stay, across all of our 150 hotels in the UK.”

More information on the ‘Hilton CleanStay’ programme can be found at: https://bit.ly/3hWEpFK