A GROUP of teenagers allegedly assaulted two men near Clifford's Tower in York at the weekend, leaving one victim with a serious eye injury.
The assault happened on Tower Street at around 7.15pm on Sunday.
North Yorkshire Police said the two men were sitting with friends at the bottom of the tower when they approached by a group of teenagers and assaulted.
"This assault has left one victim with a serious injury to his eye," a spokesperson for the force confirmed.
The force is now appealing for witnesses and information following the incident.
The spokesperson added: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone who can provide information or descriptions of those involved are being urged to contact police.
Phone North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ben Stevens, or email benjamin.stevens@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200104931.
Comments are closed on this article.