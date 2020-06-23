THERE have now been no coronavirus related deaths recorded within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust for three days.
The latest figures from NHS England confirm that the total number of deaths within the trust remains at 214, meaning the last death was recorded in Saturday's figures.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
The latest figures show that there have been a further 11 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 46 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,384.
Patients were aged between 51 and 97 years old. Two of the patients (aged 84 and 87) had no known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.