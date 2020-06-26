These are uncertain times for everyone. If you’re thinking of starting a new adventure at university this year, you may be wondering what it will be like.

At York St John University we’re preparing a warm welcome for you. Our academic year starts in September with new routines to keep you safe and ensure you get the personal, face-to-face experience our students love and value.

Our model combines small group classes and one to one tutoring, with online lectures and additional learning materials. Our distinctive features, like our compact, city-centre campus, guaranteed first year accommodation (all within walking distance), and tutors who take the time to get to know you individually, mean you can live, learn, and travel confidently and responsibly.

Studying with us is about being a name, not a number. Whether you’re moving away to come and join us or commuting from home to suit your lifestyle – our support packages are tailored to you and your circumstances. If you haven’t been in formal learning for a while this is a great time to develop new skills, so our special entry scheme is designed to help you step into higher education.

We welcome students from around the world, but we remain proudly rooted in our local community. Many of our partnerships, projects and experiences are based in York and the stunning North Yorkshire region, so you don’t need to go far to get the most from your time with us, and make a difference.

We are here to help. We know that there is a lot to consider. You can apply through UCAS, on up to five courses, until 30th June, or after that, through our personalised clearing service, which helps match you with your ideal course from 6th July. We look forward to hearing from you and helping you succeed.