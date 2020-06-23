A YORK hairdresser has told of his delight at being able to reopen his salon - and explained the measures will take to ensure he and his customers remain safe.
Terry Smith, owner of Classic Cutz in Tang Hall, speaking after the Prime Minister announced today that hair salons could reopen on July 4, said: "I am really look forward to seeing all my clients again. It's been a long time since I've seen them.
"I have bought a face visor and plastic gloves for myself and masks and disposable gowns for each client.
"I have displayed my Barbicide Covid-19 certificate to let everyone know that I have just recently taken and passed my exam.
"I will be also having strict cleaning measures in place so that everything is cleaned between each client and I will be only allowing a certain amount of people in at a time
"I've also been out and bought all cleaning and hand sanitisation materials, and social distancing stickers for the floor, toilet and front shop window to warn people that all the social distancing measures are in place to keep them safe.
"I will also be still on duty for City of York Council as a Covid-19 volunteer and as a NHS volunteer responder, helping save people's lives by delivering vital supplies and food and medicines to the most vulnerable people in the community in York, as I have done since the start of the pandemic."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment