RESTAURANTS, pubs, hotels, B&Bs, campsites and hair salons will all be allowed to reopen on July 4, the Prime Minister has announced.

However, close contact venues including nightclubs, indoor gyms, swimming pools and spas will have to remain closed for now, said Boris Johnson, speaking in the Commons. "We cannot lift all the restrictions at once," he said.

He said the 2-metre social distancing rule could now be changed to '1-metre plus' in situations where two metres was not possible, with other measures adopted to improve safety and ensure the risk is broadly similar to that under two metres.

He said two households will be able to meet in any setting, inside or out, but multiple meetings of households indoors are not recommended, and places of worship will be able to reopen, and weddings take place, with a maximum of 30 people with social distancing.

He said recreation and sport will be allowed but indoor changing facilities will remain closed, and primary and secondary education will recommence for all in September.

"We will reopen hairdressers with appropriate precautions such as visors.

"Thanks to our progress we can now go further and safely ease the lockdown..each step will be reversible.

He said the number of new Covid-19 infections was now declining by 2-4 per cent per day but the virus had not gone away. "There will be flare-ups for which local measures will be needed and we will not hesitates to apply the brakes, even at national level, if required," he said.

Opposition leader Keir Starmer said he would study the measures in detail but overall he welcomed the statement and believed the Government was 'trying to do the right thing.'