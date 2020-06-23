A FOOTBRIDGE over the river Foss in York was hoisted high in to the air today as it headed off for much-needed repairs.
These dramatic shots, by Lastingham Terrace resident, Anthony Day, show the Blue Bridge being dismantled and removed by crane in two sections this morning.
The popular foot and cycleway in Fishergate has now been replaced by a temporary scaffolding walkway so people can still get across a river.
City of York Council said the maintenance project could take up to eight weeks to complete.
Work will include general painting and repairs to the parapet railings, the removal of old paintwork and steelwork repairs, said a spokesperson.
There will be another brief closure of up to 15 minutes to allow the bridge sections to be lifted back into position once the work is complete.
Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, said this would be the first time the Blue Bridge parapets/ railings had been refurbished in about 20 years.
“The width and overall length of the temporary bridge will be similar to the existing Blue Bridge,” he said.
“We’re asking residents to allow plenty of space between themselves and others in order to reduce the possibility of groups meeting along the restricted width of the temporary walkway.”
The council added that navigation of the River Foss would not be available for access to river craft for the duration of the works.