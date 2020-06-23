A MAN who died when on bail for allegedly endangering the safety of a police helicopter had taken a cocktail of drugs, an inquest heard.

Ian Simon Barker, 47, was accused of shining a laser into the eyes of the pilot during a police search for a missing man.

In a statement read to the court, Mr Barker’s friend Brian Philip Wrigglesworth said the 47-year-old had not seemed well on April 23, 2019, when he saw him in Gillygate.

He said he saw Mr Barker taking Valium.

Mr Barker said he had chest pains and passed out as they made their way to Mr Wrigglesworth’s home.

The next day, Mr Barker had been “in and out of consciousness” and when Mr Wrigglesworth woke after a short sleep in the early hours of April 25, he found his friend lying curled up on the floor not breathing. Resuscitation failed to revive him.

Pathologist Dr Craig Bratten gave the cause of death as a heroin and cocaine overdose and that diazepam and other drugs found in Mr Barker’s body contributed to the death.

Senior North Yorkshire coroner Rob Turnbull said: ”There is no evidence this was a deliberate attempt to end his life”.

He recorded a finding that Mr Barker had died by misadventure at the inquest at Northallerton’s former magistrates courthouse.

The deceased man had been homeless for some years.

Mr Wrigglesworth’ statement said Mr Barker had appeared to be in normal health before he went off to buy Valium.

A judge at York Crown Court closed the criminal case against Mr Barker following his death. He had been charged following an incident in the early hours of September 26 when a laser was shone at a police helicopter from Ouse Bridge.