EAST Riding of Yorkshire Council has announced that the popular Bridlington Park and Ride bus service will start on July 4, and will run until early November, seven days a week.

Whilst the Covid-19 restrictions are in place, customers will have to wear a face covering if they wish to travel on the Park and Ride. There will also be reduced capacity on the Park and Ride buses to ensure social distancing.

The Park and Ride site near South Cliff Holiday Park will be open from 7am to 8pm, and charges will apply between those times. Transport links into town will start at 9.30am; times of the last bus back to the site will vary throughout the season.

The service – provided by the council –is operated by Stagecoach.

The car park, at South Cliff, has more than 1,000 spaces, including 50 disabled spaces. The bus picks up and drops off at the Park and Ride terminus and then drops off in front of South Cliff gardens and picks up across the road on the Harbour Top, and also runs to East Riding Leisure Bridlington during certain weekends, holidays and Bank Holidays.

The cost is £5 for all-day parking for all vehicles, including disabled drivers. This cost includes transport into Bridlington and the return trip for up to five people. Passengers can choose to travel on the Park and Ride bus or on a scenic land train.

In 2019, 53,200 individuals paid to use Park and Ride, which was an increase of 900 on the previous year.

Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for tourism, culture and leisure, said: “Bridlington Park and Ride is a real asset to the resort, keeping over 50,000 vehicles off the town centre’s roads.

“I am very pleased that we will again be able to extend Park and Ride this summer into the early evening and to East Riding Leisure Bridlington, which will boost the town’s economy by encouraging visitors to stay that little bit longer.”

Here is the full list of prices for Park and Ride 2020:

£5 for all day parking and transport for up to five people on either the bus or land train

£1.50 single ticket on the bus (if not parked) (Same price as last year)

£2.50 return ticket on the bus (if not parked) (Same price as last year)

£1 single ticket for concessionary pass holders (if not parked) (Same as last year)

£1.50 return ticket for concessionary pass holders (if not parked). (Same as last year)

The car park at South Cliff offers public toilets and covered waiting areas, and is monitored by CCTV. The low-floor buses are all easy access, and offer an environmentally friendly and easy way into the town.

For an even more scenic route, passengers can choose to travel on the South Promenade land train, which will also start running on July 4, and this cost is included in the £5 Park and Ride fare. The land trains run to Bridlington Spa. Face coverings will also have to be worn on the land trains, and capacity will be reduced, to ensure social distancing