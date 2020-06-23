A RETIRED Scarborough hotelier said he was ‘astounded’ to win a £11,500 rollover on the Saint Catherine’s lottery.

Steve Flint, 74, has been playing the lottery since it started in 1998, and this is his second memorable win. He had a big win a few years ago of £2,000 and spent it all on premium bonds for his kids and grandkids.

On winning the rollover, Steve said: “I was astounded really. It took a while to sink in. I think I am quite a lucky person – if I go to a tombola I always come away with a few prizes.”

Steve said he had thought about doing the National Lottery, but decided that the better one to play was the hospice lottery, as it brings a benefit to the local community in Scarborough.

He added: “The work that Saint Catherine’s does is unbelievable. We are so lucky to have a facility like that on our doorstep.”

Steve has decided to donate 20 per cent of his winnings back to the hospice, to be put towards caring for patients and their loved ones.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are thrilled for Steve and his family – it was lovely to deliver such exciting news to one of our supporters. On behalf of everyone at Saint Catherine’s, I would like to say a huge thank you to Steve for his kindness in donating back part of his prize. We also thank him for his continued support in playing the lottery, which helps to fund patient care.”