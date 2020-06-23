SIGNS have been put up by City of York Council telling litter-droppers "Don't be a tosser."
The signs carrying the blunt message have appeared next to footpaths in the city.
The signs ask "Why are you tossing litter around here?" and say "Don't be a tosser. You brought the rubbish here, please take it home with you."
It comes after The Press reported two stories recently about littering in the city, including a local resident claiming that littering in the Millennium Fields area is getting "worse and worse."
Meanwhile, another York resident criticised those who left behind rubbish on a river bank close to St Barnabas Primary School.
Love these punchy signs from @CityofYork to discourage the inconsiderate minority. Take it home or find a bin! pic.twitter.com/LXGlFYdPzm— Little Vikings (@LittleVikingsUK) June 23, 2020
