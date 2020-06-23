POSTERS have been put up by City of York Council telling litter-droppers "Don't be a tosser."

The posters carrying the blunt message have appeared across York, including at Tower Gardens, Clifton Ings, Millenium Bridge and Fields.

The posters ask "Why are you tossing litter around here?" and say "Don't be a tosser. You brought the rubbish here, please take it home with you."

Cllr Denise Craghill, executive member for safer communities and housing at City of York Council, said: “As lockdown lifts, understandably people want to meet up. Many have been great at social distancing but some forget to take their litter home – and we want them to be great at clearing up after themselves too.

“Tossing litter about is not on. We wanted a high-impact campaign to grab people’s attention and, inspired by campaigns from New Zealand and Keep Britain Tidy, we’re getting it! We’ve had lots of positive feedback, and partners want to share the posters.

“But most of all, we don’t want people to be tossers: take your litter back home and don’t leave a dangerous eyesore for others to pay to clean up.”