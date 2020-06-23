TEMPERATURES look set to soar as high as 29C in York tomorrow, as the city basks in the hottest day of the year so far.
Forecasters expect a maximum of 26C this afternoon after this morning's cloud gradually clears away.
A peak of 29C, or 84F, is then expected late tomorrow afternoon, amid almost unbroken sunshine, with 29C forecast again for Friday after a very slight dip on Thursday.
The weekend will see cooler and fresher weather but still pleasant enough, with sunny intervals and 23C on Saturday and 20C on Sunday.