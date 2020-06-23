ELEVEN people in Selby are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.
The Haig Street neighbours netted the windfall when YO8 4BY was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Monday.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners. He said: “What a great way to start your week! Congratulations to our winners, I hope they go and treat themselves with their winnings.”
A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
This draw was promoted by Save the Children which has received in excess of £8.9 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Save the Children connects parents, teachers, and childcare experts to build a brighter future for children across the UK. It works to give children the support they need from the very start of life.
Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.
