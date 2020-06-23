THE trust that operates Tadcaster Swimming Pool has been awarded £10,000 of National Lottery funding to help it pay ongoing costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak of the virus and the consequent shutdown of businesses as of March 23 has left the sport and physical activity sector facing a period of uncertainty.

In response, on March 31 Sport England announced a £195 million package to help the sport and physical activity sector through Covid-19.

Within the package is a £20 million Community Emergency Fund, of National Lottery money to deliver immediate funding to those who have a role in supporting the nation to be active but are experiencing short-term financial hardship or the ceasing of operations due to the impact of coronavirus.

The grant will allow Tadcaster Swimming Pool Trust to pay ongoing utility and insurance costs during the closure.

Chris Porter, facility manager, said: “We are truly grateful for the grant of £10,000 from the Sport England Community Emergency Fund. The money will be spent on the ongoing costs for utilities and insurance.

"Over the last three months we have had no income and we have had to make some difficult decisions.

"It’s great that Sport England recognises the value we add to our community through our services mainly delivered by volunteers.

"The Trust is working through financial plans to guarantee the future of the Trust.

"We will open when it is safe to do so and we look forward to welcoming back all of our customers.”