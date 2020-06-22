THE York area has now gone 18 days without a fresh case of coronavirus being confirmed.
Public Health England said today there had been a total of 462 confirmed cases in the City of York Council area - the same number as it gave more than two and a half weeks ago.
It said there had been a total of 1,350 cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area, an increase of two since yesterday, and a total of 962 in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area - oddly down by one on yesterday's figure of 963.
Experts have stressed that such figures do not mean there is no coronavirus in the York area, as not all patients with the virus have symptoms, and not everyone with symptoms is tested.
