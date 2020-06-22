A YORKSHIRE Gift Card has been launched to encourage global support for the county.

Welcome to Yorkshire is behind the initiative which will promote and provide a financial boost for all tourism, hospitality and retail businesses involved.

It is part of the tourism body's recovery plan post-Covid-19 and can be purchased locally, nationally and internationally for the benefit of Yorkshire.

Any business in Yorkshire can register for free to accept and benefit from the card by signing up to WTY’s free affiliate business membership tier at yorkshire.com/membership

The card will be available to purchase online in early July.

WTY chief executive James Mason, said, “Affiliate Membership and the Yorkshire Gift Card are just two of our initiatives to help get Yorkshire back on its feet following Covid-19.

"We want to be able to speak to the whole industry and through our new entry-level affiliate membership, offering free support and resources, we will be able to do this.

"Coupled with this, the Yorkshire Gift Card is designed to help lock in spend within the county so that businesses across the hospitality and tourism spectrum can benefit. If you’re a business owner I would encourage you to go and sign up right now to become a Welcome to Yorkshire Affiliate Member and to accept the Yorkshire Gift Card – it’s completely free to sign up to both and there are no hidden fees – what Yorkshire person doesn’t love a freebie?”

As an affiliate member with WTY, businesses will also be able to access benefits including weekly industry newsletters and access to business resources and webinars.

Among the buisnesses already registered are Grantley Hall, The Deep, Masons Yorkshire Gin, and Castle Howard.

Welcome to Yorkshire Chair Peter Box added: “I am in no doubt that this brilliant offering from Welcome to Yorkshire will be of great benefit to the county’s businesses and to all who are as passionate about Yorkshire as we are.

"The Yorkshire Gift Card is the perfect present, it will attract visitors to enjoy all the county has to offer and will be a welcome boost to Yorkshire’s tourism economy, worth £9 billion, but that has taken a hit as a result of the coronavirus crisis.”