THE A64 is partially blocked due to an overturned vehicle.

North Yorkshire Police say there is heavy traffic due to an overturned vehicle near the A1079 Hull Road at the Grimston Bar Interchange.

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on A64 off slip onto A1079 from west bound direction - be cautious of standing traffic - alternative routes advisable! Thanks in advance for your patience while we deal — NYP Control Room (@NYPControlRoom) June 22, 2020

Avoid the hull road A1079 (Grimston Roundabout) at all cost very busy and very bad accident car tipped on the side to i pray you are all well and , hope all involved are not seriously hurt. Our thoughts are with you all.@minsterfm @theyorkmix @thisisyo1 pic.twitter.com/dWXQXCP6sx — Nicole Freeman Founder Of SHY (@NicoleF48630577) June 22, 2020

This is separate to the earlier accident near Grimston Bar Park and Ride.