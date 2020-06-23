A BOOK shop owner has had the novel idea of offering an exclusive shopping experience to anyone wary about venturing out.

Karen Walker reopened The Blue House Bookshop last week for the first time since lockdown, and has launched 'book a browse' for people to enjoy sole use of the shop.

"It is for people who don't feel ready to come in during the day, they can come in the evening. We thought it would help people to feel more reassured to have the shop to themselves for half an hour.

"It is to get things up and running again and give people the opportunity to come in if they are unsure of what to do," said Karen, who took three such bookings during the first week.

"We didn't have a website when we went into lockdown," added Karen who first opened the shop in October 2019. "Two weeks later we were up and running and doing home deliveries. That's gone quite well and people are still using it. We have had to adapt."

The shop is open 1pm to 5pm, Monday to Sunday, with Book a Browse from 5pm to 8pm.

