BURGLARS have targeted two blocks of flats in York.

Letterboxes were forced open at a block of flats at Rowntree Wharf.

More than 20 letterboxes belonging to residents were broken into during the incident - which took place overnight on Thursday June 18.

The letterboxes were in a shared hallway and police are working to establish if anything was taken from them.

Officers are investigating a further burglary at a block of flats in Palmer Lane.

A parcel containing £95-worth of clothes was taken from a shared area in the building.

The incident happened on Friday, June 19.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone with information that could help with their investigation.

In particular they want to speak to anyone who has experienced similar incidents of parcels being stolen or letterboxes in shared hallways being broken in to.

Anyone who has seen suspicious activity is asked to email Will.Leah@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk and David.Pegg@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Or call police on 101 and quote reference number 12200103276 for the Rowntree Wharf burglary or 12200103627 for the Palmer Lane burglary. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.