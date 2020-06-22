FORMER Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will be speaking at a virtual event about York's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The York People's Assembly Launch takes place live online tomorrow, Tuesday.

The event is titled 'life after lockdown' and set to discuss the issues the city faces as part of the recovery.

Laura Pidcock, now national secretary for the People's Assembly and former MP for North West Durham who lost her seat in the 2019 general election, will also be speaking at the event.

President of York TUC Leigh Wilks and Unite representative Malcolm Richardson will also be on the panel.

The People's Assembly describes itself as a united national campaign against austerity, cuts and privatisation.

Watch live on the York People's Assembly Facebook page.