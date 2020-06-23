A HUB for bioscience has undergone a rebrand to reflect its role as a regional centre for biotech.

The National Agri-Food Innovation Campus (NAFIC), just north of York, has become York Biotech Campus as it goes from strength to strength.

The campus has attracted leading science organisations over its 20-year history, including Labskin and Covance, who joined anchor tenant, Fera Science Limited.

Its new identity demonstrates the scale of the site’s work as it has played an integral role in pioneering science innovation.

Most recently, York Biotech Campus has performed a key role in the fight against COVID-19, with tenants involved in research efforts to fight the virus.

This includes Abingdon Health, which is working as part of a nation-wide consortium to develop effective at-home antibody tests.

Further notable work includes Fera Science Limited’s research in 2013, which revealed the presence of horsemeat in commercially-available meat products; and the development of an entirely artificial skin for testing purposes by Labskin.

Liz Cashon, innovation campus manager, said: “We are gearing for growth, not only for our site, but for the rapid expansion of the biotech industry as we see it today, as, now more than ever, we are seeing innovative organisations growing out of the region to contribute vital research to the life science economy.

“We want businesses in the region to be able to respond to these ever-evolving challenges at the rate necessary, so have therefore created a unique environment onsite with them in mind.

“Repositioning our brand signifies our transformation as a science park, as well as our long-term commitment to supporting biotechnology in Yorkshire and beyond.

“We will strive to lead the UK’s scientific property sector and foster future ground-breaking innovation.”

David Kerfoot, chairman at York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership said: “The work and research which is being undertaken at York Biotech Campus is not only vital to addressing international scientific challenges but is also a key contributor towards developing York as a hub of innovation.

“Therefore, this repositioning of the site comes as an effective aid to this venture. We are pleased to see the ecosystem which has been built on campus go from strength to strength and we look forward to seeing how it develops moving forward.”