AN uninsured car was seized by police in a Selby village, after efforts to disrupt rural criminals.
Officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce were on duty in Whitley, south of Selby, in the early hours of this morning, when they spotted a Vauxhall Insignia car in 'suspicious circumstances'.
A spokesman for the force said: "The car was stopped, and the two male occupants searched. Although nothing was found, the car was uninsured, so it was seized by police.
"North Yorkshire Police patrols in rural areas are often supported by Mobile Rural Watch volunteers, who can act as officers’ ‘eyes and ears’. To find out more about the scheme, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for your local Neighbourhood Policing Team or Rural Taskforce officer."
