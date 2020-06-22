NO further patients with coronavirus have died at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust - while the number dying at hospitals across England has fallen to 20.
NHS England said this afternoon that a total of 214 patients had died at the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which operates York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital - the same as the total number published yesterday and the day before.
Nationwide, only 20 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died in English hospitals, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,338.
NHS England said the patients were aged between 55 and 98, and they all had underlying health conditions.
